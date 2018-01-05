‘Walking Dead’ Production Company Hit With Maximum Fine for Stuntman’s Death

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
John Bernecker
CREDIT: Courtesy of Youtube

Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker.

In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming the television show, ‘The Walking Dead.’”

“OSHA issued a serious citation and proposed penalties totaling the maximum allowable fine of $12,675, for the company’s failure to provide adequate protection from fall hazards,” the statement reads. “OSHA investigated Stalwart’s filming location in Senoia after a stuntman was fatally injured after falling more than 20 feet.”

“This tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for the entertainment industry,” said OSHA Atlanta Regional Administrator Kurt Petermeyer. “The entire industry needs to commit to safety practices for actors and stunt people involved in this type of work.”

The fine was assessed in the “serious” category of violations as defined by OSHA, whereas the more severe categories are “repeated” or “willful.”

Related

Stalwart Films issued their own statement, which reads:

“This was a tragic and terrible accident. We take the safety of our employees extremely seriously on all of our sets and comply with – and frequently exceed – industry safety standards. We disagree with the issuance of this citation and are considering our response.”

In July, Bernecker was filming a stunt for Season 8 with series regular Austin Amelio. The stunt required him to fall approximately 22 feet off of a balcony onto a safety cushion below. But according to assistant director Matthew Goodwin, Bernecker failed to get a “good separation” from the balcony. He landed on his head and neck on the concrete next to the safety cushion, per the incident report from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

An on-site medic rendered aid immediately, and Bernecker was airlifted to an Atlanta medical center, where he was placed on a ventilator. His family opted to turn the ventilator off the following day. Many of the main cast offered their condolences to Bernecker’s family via social media shortly after he died.

More TV

  • Danny BoyleFX 'Trust' TV show panel,

    Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy Talk Tackling the Getty Dynasty in FX's 'Trust'

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

  • Donald Glover

    Donald Glover on How 'Atlanta' Season 2 Is Like 'Tiny Toon Adventures'

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

  • ATLANTA -- "The Jacket" -- Episode

    'Atlanta Robbin Season' Will Explore a 'Dangerous, Uncertain Time' in the Titular City

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

  • Kiernan Shipka

    Kiernan Shipka to Star in Netflix's 'Sabrina' Series

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

  • John Bernecker

    'Walking Dead' Production Company Hit With Maximum Fine for Stuntman's Death

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

  • Starz Renews Verizon Fios TV Deal

    Starz Renews Verizon Fios TV Deal as Channels Remain Dark for Altice USA's New York Subscribers

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

  • Danny BoyleFX 'Trust' TV show panel,

    'Trust' Cast, Creators Break Down Differences With 'All the Money in the World'

    Stalwart Films, which produces AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” has been hit with the maximum allowable fine for the death of series stuntman John Bernecker. In a statement issued by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) on Friday, Stalwart Films was cited for “failing to protect employees from fall hazards while filming […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad