You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan on Season 9: ‘I’m Going Back’

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season.

“I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.”

Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good.” Fans of the series will recall that the Season 8 finale set up a dark turn for Maggie going into the next season.

Cohan’s return to the AMC zombie apocalypse series’ ninth season has been in question as she and AMC have been unable to come to terms on a new contract. She is currently booked in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot “Whiskey Cavalier,” though whether or not that show will get picked up to series is uncertain. Sources say the actress fielded multiple offers for lead roles this pilot season.

If “Whiskey Cavalier” moves forward as a fall show, it is possible Cohan could return to “The Walking Dead” on a recurring basis. However, should the ABC show get picked up as a midseason series, Cohan could potentially star in both it and “The Walking Dead,” as the shooting schedules would not overlap.

Season 9 of “The Walking Dead” will also see Angela Kang take over as showrunner, with former showrunner Scott M. Gimple moving into the newly-created position of chief content officer, overseeing the entire “Walking Dead” television universe

More TV

  • 'Walking Dead' Star Lauren Cohan on

    'Walking Dead' Star Lauren Cohan on Season 9: 'I'm Going Back'

    “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season. “I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re […]

  • The Handmaids Tale

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Production Crew Pushes the Envelope in Season 2

    “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season. “I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re […]

  • "The Proposal Proposal" -- Pictured: Sheldon

    Kathy Bates, Teller's Characters in 'Big Bang Theory' Finale Revealed

    “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season. “I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re […]

  • Veep

    Real-Life Political Chaos Shakes Up TV's Approach to Hot-Button Affairs

    “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season. “I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re […]

  • A Quiet Place BTS

    Viacom CEO Talks Paramount Turnaround, TV Production Growth But Stays Mum on CBS Talks

    “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season. “I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re […]

  • Pop Plots New Series 'Flack' Starring

    Pop Plots New Series 'Flack' Starring Anna Paquin in Bid to Expand Original Series

    “The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season. “I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.” Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad