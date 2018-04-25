‘Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan on Season 9: ‘I’m Going Back’

“The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan says she will be returning for the show’s upcoming ninth season.

“I’m going back,” Cohan said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly at CinemaCon. “There’s a lot more Maggie story to tell.”

Cohan also played coy on what fans can expect from Maggie in Season 9, saying, “You know we’re not allowed to tell you anything, but it’s good.” Fans of the series will recall that the Season 8 finale set up a dark turn for Maggie going into the next season.

Cohan’s return to the AMC zombie apocalypse series’ ninth season has been in question as she and AMC have been unable to come to terms on a new contract. She is currently booked in the lead role of the ABC drama pilot “Whiskey Cavalier,” though whether or not that show will get picked up to series is uncertain. Sources say the actress fielded multiple offers for lead roles this pilot season.

If “Whiskey Cavalier” moves forward as a fall show, it is possible Cohan could return to “The Walking Dead” on a recurring basis. However, should the ABC show get picked up as a midseason series, Cohan could potentially star in both it and “The Walking Dead,” as the shooting schedules would not overlap.

Season 9 of “The Walking Dead” will also see Angela Kang take over as showrunner, with former showrunner Scott M. Gimple moving into the newly-created position of chief content officer, overseeing the entire “Walking Dead” television universe