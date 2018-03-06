You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walking Dead’ Drops to Lowest Ratings Since Season 1

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Steven Ogg as Simon, Pollyanna McIntosh as Jadis - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 10 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break.

This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show has put up since its first season back in 2010. The last time “The Walking Dead” drew less than a 3.0 rating was the Season 1 episode “Wildfire,” which drew a 2.8. The last time the show drew less than 7 million viewers was the second season episode “Better Angels,” which averaged 6.9 million.

This week’s episode was also down around 20 percent in both measures compared to last week’s midseason premiere, one of the steeper drop offs the show has seen between a midseason premiere and a subsequent episode to date. As Variety reported last week, the Season 8 midseason premiere was the lowest-rated midseason premiere in series history, putting up a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers.

Previously, the Season 8 midseason finale was the show’s lowest-rated since Season 2. The Season 8 premiere was also the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 opener was also the show’s 100th episode.

Again, it bears repeating that “The Walking Dead” was still the top-rated and most-watched cable show of the night by far and faced stiff competition from the Academy Awards on ABC, which also saw new ratings lows.

More TV

  • Ryan Seacrest Ratings

    Ryan Seacrest's Oscars Red Carpet Ratings Drop 43% From 2017

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

  • Netflix Makes Third Original Colombian Series

    Netflix Adds Original Colombian Series ‘Distrito Salvaje’

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

  • Jimmy Kimmel Ellen DeGeneres

    Poll: Which of the Past Five Oscar Hosts Is Your Favorite?

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

  • Steven Ogg as Simon, Pollyanna McIntosh

    'Walking Dead' Drops to Lowest Ratings Since Season 1

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

  • Connie Nielsen

    'Wonder Woman' Star Connie Nielsen Joins Dick Wolf's CBS Drama 'FBI'

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

  • John Carroll Lynch Among Cast for

    John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series '$1'

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

  • Life Sentence -- "Pilot" -- Image

    TV Review: 'Life Sentence,' Starring Lucy Hale

    “The Walking Dead” just can’t catch a break. This past Sunday’s episode of the AMC zombie apocalypse series, the tenth episode of the show’s eighth season, drew a 2.9 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers. That is the lowest rating in the key demographic that the show […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad