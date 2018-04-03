‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Slip to Season 8 Low

“The Walking Dead” saw a decline in the Nielsen ratings for the first time in two weeks with this Sunday’s episode.

The AMC zombie drama pulled in a 2.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.3 million viewers in Live+Same Day. That is a decline of approximately 11% in the demo from last week and 7% in total viewers. That is also a new low for Season 8 of the series, but past seasons have also hit lows around the same point. The previous two weeks saw modest gains over prior season low of a 2.8 and 6.6 million viewers set by the March 11 episode.

With two episodes remaining in Season 8, “The Walking Dead” is all but guaranteed to once again be the number one show on TV in adults 18-49, barring some kind of massive drop in the home stretch. Still, the show has seen heavy declines since Season 7, with Season 8 currently down over 30% in both measures from last year. The show is also flirting with a new series low in the key demo. The lowest rating the show has ever drawn is a 2.4 back in Season 1. To tie that low, next week’s episode would need to fall approximately 8%. To fall to a new low of a 2.3 or lower, it would need to lose approximately 12% or more.

As Variety previously reported, the Season 8 midseason premiere was the lowest-rated midseason premiere in series history, putting up a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers.The Season 8 midseason finale was the show’s lowest-rated since Season 2. The Season 8 premiere was also the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 opener was also the show’s 100th episode.