You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walking Dead’ Season 8 Midseason Premiere Is Show’s Lowest-Rated Ever

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 9 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season.

According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but was still the lowest-rated “Walking Dead” midseason premiere to date.

The drop off comes despite the fact that a major character departed the show during the episode after revealing a walker bite in the midseason finale.

As it currently stands, the midseason premieres rank as follows (by demo rating):

Season 4 (2014)– 8.2 rating, 15.8 million viewers

Season 5 (2015)– 8.0 rating, 15.6 million viewers

Season 6 (2016)– 6.8 rating, 13.7 million viewers

Season 3 (2013)– 6.1 rating, 12.3 million

Season 7 (2017)– 5.7 rating, 12 million viewers

Season 2 (2012)– 4.2 rating, 8.1 million viewers

Season 8 (2018)– 3.6 rating, 8.3 million viewers

Season 1 consisted of only six episodes and therefore did not have a midseason finale or premiere.

Nevertheless, “The Walking Dead” remained far and above the number one show on TV for the day and easily the top-rated show on cable Sunday. Its closest cable competition was its own after show, “Talking Dead,” which drew a 1.5 rating and 3.6 million viewers.

Related

Previously, the Season 8 midseason finale was the hit show’s lowest-rated since Season 2. The Season 8 premiere was also the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 opener was also the show’s 100th episode.

In January, AMC announced that series showrunner Scott Gimple is being elevated to the newly created role of chief content officer, overseeing the entire “Walking Dead” television universe, including “The Walking Dead,” “Fear the Walking Dead,” and potential brand extensions on a variety of platforms. Angela Kang, who has been a writer on the show since 2011 and co-executive producer since 2013, is being promoted by Gimple to executive producer and showrunner of “The Walking Dead,” starting with Season 9.

More TV

  • Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes -

    'Walking Dead' Season 8 Midseason Premiere Is Show's Lowest-Rated Ever

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but […]

  • Fred Rogers - Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

    PBS Stations Express Cautious Optimism About Federal Funding

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but […]

  • A view of the headquarter of

    Comcast, Disney and Fox Shares Drop on News of Sky Takeover Bid

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but […]

  • Kelly Ripa Ryan Seacrest Live with

    No Mention of Ryan Seacrest Sexual Harassment Allegations on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but […]

  • "The Crown" Producers Talk Olivia Coleman’s

    'The Crown' Producers Talk Seasons 3 and 4 and Olivia Colman's Reign as the Queen

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but […]

  • Discovery Q4 Profit Falls on One-Time

    Discovery Posts Q4 Loss on One-Time Charges Despite Revenue Climb

    “The Walking Dead” Season 8 midseason premiere continued to suffer the ratings woes that have plagued the rest of the season. According to Nielsen Live+Same Day data, Sunday’s premiere drew a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers. That is up slightly from the midseason finale ratings (3.4, 7.9 million) in December, but […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad