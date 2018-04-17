You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Walking Dead’ Season 8 Finale Ratings Lowest Since Season 1

Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 16 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

The Walking Dead” Season 8 finale rose week-to-week in the Nielsen ratings but still could not overcome the ratings declines that have plagued it for the past few seasons.

In the Live+Same Day numbers from Sunday, “The Walking Dead” averaged a 3.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.9 million viewers. That is up approximately 21% in the demo and 18% in total viewers versus last week. But that is also down 37% in the demo and 30% in total viewers from the Season 7 finale last year.

Despite the fact the numbers are less than ideal for the show, it as nevertheless the highest-rated program of the night. The show also faced stiff competition on broadcast for the night, including ABC News’ interview with former FBI Director James Comey as well as the ACM Awards on CBS.

The season finales rank as follows (by demo rating):

Season 5 (2015)–8.2 rating, 15.8 million

Season 4 (2014)–8.0 rating, 15.7 million

Season 6 (2016)–6.9 rating, 14.2 million

Season 3 (2013)–6.4 rating, 12.4 million viewers

Season 7 (2017)–5.4 rating, 11.3 million

Season 2 (2012)–4.7 rating, 9 million viewers

Season 8 (2018)–3.4 rating, 7.9 million

Season 1 (2011)–3.0 rating, 6 million viewers

