‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Tick Up Going Into Season Finale

Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan, Steven Ogg as Simon - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 15 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

This week’s “The Walking Dead” bounced back in the Nielsen ratings from last week.

This Sunday’s episode of the AMC series averaged a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers in Live+Same Day viewing. That is up approximately 7% in the key demo and 6% in total viewers compared to last week’s episode, which was a season low 2.6 and 6.3 million viewers.

This week’s episode shifted the focus to Negan and the Sanctuary, with the bat-toting bad guy returning from what his followers assumed was his death. In his absence, second in command Simon stepped in to rule the roost, but he is forced to choose sides rather abruptly when confronted with Negan’s return.

With these latest numbers, “The Walking Dead” is averaging a 3.4 rating and 7.8 million viewers heading into the Season 8 finale this week, down over 30% in both measures compared to the Season 7 average last year.

