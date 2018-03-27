‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Tick Up Again, Loses in Key Demo to ’60 Minutes’

“The Walking Dead” saw another modest increase in its ratings this Sunday, but not enough to top “60 Minutes'” highly-touted interview with Stormy Daniels.

Airing from 9-10 p.m., “The Walking Dead” averaged a 3.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.8 million viewers. That is up a few percentage points from last week’s episode, which drew a 2.8 and 6.7 million. It is also up from the 2.8 and 6.6 million viewers the zombie apocalypse series drew two weeks ago.

But “The Walking Dead” lost out in the key demo to “60 Minutes,” with the CBS news program earning a 4.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 22 million viewers thanks to its interview with Daniels, the adult film star who claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump. It was the first time “The Walking Dead” has lost in the demo to “60 Minutes” since 2011, during the AMC series’ second season.

Also on Sunday night, AMC aired a special preview of the new period horror drama “The Terror” at 10. The preview of the new series netted a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.3 million viewers. Those numbers are good enough to make it the number one new cable series premiere in adults 18-49 for the current TV season.

“The Terror” preview also beat out the series premieres of FX’s “Trust” and HBO’s “Barry,” and the season premieres of Showtime’s “Billions” and HBO’s “Silicon Valley” combined in both total viewers and the key demo. To be fair, HBO and Showtime are premium cable so their viewership is typically lower than basic cable networks like AMC. It also most likely did not hurt “The Terror’s” chances that many listings, including AMC’s online schedule, showed a two-hour episode of “The Walking Dead” on Sunday night. “The Terror” took up its normal time slot on Monday at 9 p.m., airing the first and second episodes back-to-back.