‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Steady for Second Straight Week

“The Walking Dead” seems to have leveled off in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings, with this week’s episode matching the numbers from last week.

This Sunday’s episode, the twelfth of the show’s eighth season, averaged a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.7 million viewers, even with its performance in the key demo last week and up slightly from the 6.6 million viewers who tuned in for last Sunday’s episode.

While those are still numbers the show has not experienced in years, the week-to-week steadiness is a good omen. Barring any more big drops, “The Walking Dead” is poised to again claim the number one show on TV title that it has held since its third season. Season 8 is currently averaging a 3.5 in the demo in Live+Same Day. Its nearest scripted competition, NBC’s “This Is Us,” recently ended its second season with a 3.1 rating average, including a post-Super Bowl episode that drew a 9.3 in February.

As Variety previously reported, the Season 8 midseason premiere was the lowest-rated midseason premiere in series history, putting up a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers.

The Season 8 midseason finale was the show’s lowest-rated since Season 2. The Season 8 premiere was also the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 opener was also the show’s 100th episode.