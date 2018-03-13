‘Walking Dead’ Ratings Hold Mostly Steady on Sunday

This week’s episode of “The Walking Dead” held up well in the ratings from the previous week.

Episode 11 of the AMC show’s eighth season averaged a 2.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.6 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day numbers, down a scant few percentage points from the 2.9 and 6.8 million viewers the show drew last week.

This week’s ratings are something of a mixed bag for the cable zombie apocalypse drama. On the one hand, the meager losses the show posted this week are the smallest such declines the show has seen episode-to-episode this season in Live+Same Day. They are also a far cry from the approximately 20% declines it saw between the midseason premiere and last week’s episode. The show was also still the top-rated and most-watched cable show of the night, with its nearest competition being “Talking Dead” and NBA basketball on ESPN.

On the other hand, the ratings juggernaut is still putting up numbers it has not seen since its first two seasons. The last time “The Walking Dead” drew a 2.8 or less in the key demo was in Season 1. The last time it drew 6.6 million viewers or less was the midseason finale of Season 2. As Variety previously reported, the Season 8 midseason premiere was the lowest-rated midseason premiere in series history, putting up a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49 and 8.3 million viewers.

The Season 8 midseason finale was the show’s lowest-rated since Season 2. The Season 8 premiere was also the show’s lowest-rated since its third season, despite the fact that the Season 8 opener was also the show’s 100th episode.