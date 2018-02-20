‘Walking Dead’ Star Lauren Cohan Set for Lead Role in ABC Pilot ‘Whiskey Cavalier’

“The Walking Dead” star Lauren Cohan has booked the lead role in the ABC drama pilot “Whiskey Cavalier,” Variety has confirmed.

Cohan does not currently have a contract in place to return for “The Walking Dead’s” upcoming ninth season and has been in negotiations with AMC for months over her potential return to the zombie apocalypse series. Cohan has been on the AMC show since its second season. Sources say the actress has fielded multiple offers for lead roles this pilot season. If “Whiskey Cavalier” moves forward, it is possible Cohan could return to “The Walking Dead” on a recurring basis in Season 9 or simply leave the show entirely.

“Whiskey Cavalier,” written and executive produced by Dave Hemingson, is described as a high-octane hour-long action dramedy that follows the adventures of tough but tender FBI super agent Will Chase (Scott Foley) who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with badass CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (Cohan). Together, they lead an inter-agency team of flawed, funny, heroic spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics. Lawrence and Ingold will also executive produce, with their Doozer Productions producing in association with Warner Bros. Television. Foley will also serve as producer.