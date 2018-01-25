‘Waco’ Gets Off to Solid Ratings Start as Inaugural Paramount Network Series

The Paramount Network is off and running with the premiere of “Waco.”

Airing on Wednesday night at 10 p.m. on the recently rechristened network, the series premiere of “Waco” drew a 0.4 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.11 million viewers in the Nielsen Live+Same Day ratings. That is good enough to tie FX’s “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story” in the demo, though the FX series was ahead in total viewers with 1.42 million.

That also puts “Waco” on par with the most recent episode of fellow Paramount Network show “Lip Sync Battle,” which aired a live Michael Jackson tribute special on Jan. 18 to help celebrate the conversion of Spike TV into the Paramount Network. The special drew a 0.47 in the demo and 1.05 million viewers.

The scripted series tells the story of the federal siege on David Koresh’s Branch Davidian compound, with Taylor Kitsch starring as Koresh. The cast also includes Michael Shannon, Andrea Riseborough, John Leguizamo, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Rory Culkin, Julia Garner and Camryn Manheim.

The Paramount Network will launch multiple scripted shows this year, including the drama “Yellowstone” starring Kevin Costner, a series adaptation of the cult classic movie “Heathers,” and “American Woman” starring Alicia Silverstone and based on the life of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards.