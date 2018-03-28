You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

ABC Taps Debra O’Connell to Lead New York Flagship Station

By
Cynthia Littleton

Managing Editor: Television

Cynthia's Most Recent Stories

View All
DEBRA O’CONNELL WABC
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager.

O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that she served as president of sales for the ABC Owned Stations Group, and she was a VP of marketing for WABC.

O’Connell succeeds Dave Davis, who retired in February after 15 years as WABC-TV g.m. ABC Owned Television Stations president Wendy McMahon called O’Connell “a well-respected, highly strategic and driven leader that brings an impressive range of experience to this position.”

O’Connell will oversee all operations of the stations as well as “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” the syndicated morning show that is produced out of the station.

“I have a true passion for local television, its connection to the community and the people we serve,” O’Connnell said.” Year after year, our viewers have made Channel 7 the most-watched station in New York and the nation, and we will continue to earn their trust by always delivering the best local news coverage in the market.”

More TV

  • DEBRA O’CONNELL WABC

    ABC Taps Debra O'Connell to Lead New York Flagship Station

    ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager. O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that […]

  • AMC Networks Unveils Data Sales Team

    AMC Networks Unveils Data Sales Team As TV Upfront Looms

    ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager. O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that […]

  • Vivica A. FoxJennifer Lopez and Giuseppe

    CBS to Launch Syndicated Talk Show 'Face the Truth' With Vivica A. Fox

    ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager. O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that […]

  • john legend Jesus Christ Superstar

    NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' Blends the Crafts

    ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager. O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that […]

  • Al Pacino and Barry Levinson

    Why Al Pacino, Barry Levinson Reunited to Depict Joe Paterno's Fall From Grace

    ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager. O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that […]

  • Amy Rutberg

    'Daredevil' Alum Amy Rutberg Joins 'Get Christie Love' Pilot at ABC

    ABC veteran Debra O’Connell has been tapped to lead the network’s flagship WABC-TV New York as president and general manager. O’Connell has been with ABC for more than 20 years, starting out as a marketing executive in radio. She spent the past 14 months as exec VP of Disney/ABC’s consolidated advertising sales group. Before that […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad