Vodafone Confirms Talks to Buy European Cable Assets from Liberty Global

Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony.

“Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global,” the company said in a statement.

Vodafone already has cable interests having acquired Kabel Deutschland in Germany in 2013 and Spanish cabler Ono in 2014.

In 2015 the mobile network operator entered talks with Liberty over a possible deal that would have seen the pair exchange assets thought to include Kabel Deutschland and Virgin Media in the U.K., which is owned by Liberty. After several months discussions broke down with the pair unable to agree on valuations.

Liberty has already offloaded its Austrian cabler UPC to T-Mobile Austria in recent months. Its latest talks with Vodafone do not include Virgin Media but are focused on territories where the pair have overlapping assets including in the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Vodafone would not elaborate on the timing of a possible deal with John Malone’s firm. In its statement it said: “There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing or form of any transaction. Vodafone is not in discussion with Liberty Global regarding a combination of both companies.”