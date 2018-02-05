You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Vodafone Confirms Talks to Buy European Cable Assets from Liberty Global

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Vodafone

Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony.

“Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions with Liberty Global regarding the potential acquisition of certain overlapping continental European assets owned by Liberty Global,” the company said in a statement.

Vodafone already has cable interests having acquired Kabel Deutschland in Germany in 2013 and Spanish cabler Ono in 2014.

In 2015 the mobile network operator entered talks with Liberty over a possible deal that would have seen the pair exchange assets thought to include Kabel Deutschland and Virgin Media in the U.K., which is owned by Liberty. After several months discussions broke down with the pair unable to agree on valuations.

Liberty has already offloaded its Austrian cabler UPC to T-Mobile Austria in recent months. Its latest talks with Vodafone do not include Virgin Media but are focused on territories where the pair have overlapping assets including in the Czech Republic and Hungary.

Vodafone would not elaborate on the timing of a possible deal with John Malone’s firm. In its statement it said: “There is no certainty that any transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms, timing or form of any transaction. Vodafone is not in discussion with Liberty Global regarding a combination of both companies.”

More TV

  • Vodafone in Talks to Buy European

    Vodafone Confirms Talks to Buy European Cable Assets from Liberty Global

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

  • Dwayne Johnson Walk of Fame Honor

    Dwayne Johnson Set to Produce and Star in 'The Titan Games' for NBC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

  • THIS IS US -- Episode 214

    'This Is Us' Reveals How Jack Died In 'Super Bowl Sunday' (SPOILERS)

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

  • Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2018

    The Best Super Bowl Ads of 2018

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

  • Justin TimberlakeSuper Bowl LII, Minneapolis, USA

    Halftime Review: Justin Timberlake Emerges Fumble-Free After Bad Pre-Game PR

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

  • 2018 Super Bowl Commercials: Why Madison

    Super Bowl Ad Review: Why Madison Avenue Chose Pop Over Politics

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

  • Sean 'P. Diddy' CombsSuper Bowl LII,

    Super Bowl: Stars Show Off at the Big Game Via Social Media

    Vodafone has confirmed it is in talks to buys a tranche of European cable assets from Liberty Global. U.K.-based telco Vodafone has previously been linked with a move for Liberty’s cable operations, positioning it as a triple-, or quad-play operation with interests spanning TV, broadband, and telephony. “Vodafone confirms that it is in early stage discussions […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad