CBS to Launch Syndicated Talk Show ‘Face the Truth’ With Vivica A. Fox

CBS Television Distribution has set a fall launch for a syndicated talk show hosted by actress Vivica A. Fox.

“Face the Truth” is described a conflict-resolution yakker in which guests reveal their problems to a panel of experts in related subjects who aim to provide constructive feedback. The studio audience will then get the chance to weigh in and vote on who’s at fault in the situation.

The show hails from producer Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, home of the syndie series “The Doctors” and “DailyMailTV.” McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano, and Phil McGraw are executive producers.

The series will air on 10 CBS-owned stations, including the Eye’s outlets in New York and Los Angeles. Stations owned by Cox, Hearst, Weigel and Meredith are also on board.

“ ‘Face the Truth’ is a fresh addition to the television landscape,” said Jay McGraw, who is president of Stage 29. “We have an incredibly talented cast with strong opinions who deliver a show that is entertaining, informative and highly watchable.”

“Face the Truth” is a late entry to the fall 2018 syndication season. But the dearth of new first-run series and the recent news that NBCUniversal’s “Harry” is folding its tent after two seasons opened up some room for CBS to move in with a show that has been in development for some time.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Face the Truth’ to our client stations across the country this fall,” said CBS TV Distribution president Paul Franklin. “It’s a great fit for their daytime lineups, and Jay and his team have a stellar track record of producing successful shows.”

Panelists set to appear on the show include “Bar Rescue” host Jon Taffer, attorney and advocate Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, and actress/life coach Rosie Mercado.

(Pictured: Vivica A. Fox)