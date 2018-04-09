You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom’s Channel 5 Lands U.K. Rights to ‘Designated Survivor’ and ‘The Detail’

Entertainment One racks up a raft of sales as MipTV starts

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Designated Survivor
CREDIT: Courtesy of ABC

British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes.

Channel 5 is a key British buyer of series from North America., including the revivals of “The X-Files” and “Will & Grace.” In “Designated Survivor,” Sutherland stars as a low-ranking politician who is elevated to president after a disaster. The show goes out on ABC in the U.S., and Hulu has the streaming rights.

“The Detail” is a female-led cop procedural that stars Angela Griffin (“Coronation Street”) and Shenae Grimes-Beech (“90210”). It was commissioned by Canada’s CTV. It has also been picked up by TNT Nordic, Fox Networks in the Middle East, Yes in Israel, and SBS in Belgium. French pubcaster France Televisions had already acquired it.

As the MipTV starting gun sounded, eOne announced a slew of international program sales. Spain’s Movistar+ was among the buyers of Canadian drama “Mary Kills People,” about a single mother who helps terminally ill people to die. Sony in Germany and AMC in Spain acquired crime drama “Ice.”

More TV

  • Olivia Cooke

    MipTV: Global Broadcasters Snap Up ITV and Amazon’s ‘Vanity Fair’

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

  • Acun Ilicali Turkish Media Mogal

    Acun Ilicali Reflects on Career Milestones Ahead of MIPTV 2018

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

  • The Remix Turkish Singing Show

    'The Remix' Goes Global at MIPTV 2018

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

  • Mohanad Alhattab Samantha Hamadeh and Khalid

    Stand-Up Comedy Scene Thrives in Arab Nations

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

  • Designated Survivor

    Viacom’s Channel 5 Lands U.K. Rights to 'Designated Survivor' and 'The Detail'

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

  • Prisner of Love Turkish Soap Opera

    MIPTV 2018: Turkish Dramas Span Gamut of Soaps to the Supernatural

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

  • Different projects require a different strategy.

    Screen Adaptations Bring Name Advantage to MIPTV

    British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes. Channel 5 is a key British buyer of […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad