Viacom’s Channel 5 Lands U.K. Rights to ‘Designated Survivor’ and ‘The Detail’

British fans of Kiefer Sutherland will get to see his latest series after Viacom-owned Channel 5 picked up U.K. rights “Designated Survivor.” Entertainment One distributes the show and sealed the deal, which it announced alongside a raft of international drama sales as MipTV got underway in Cannes.

Channel 5 is a key British buyer of series from North America., including the revivals of “The X-Files” and “Will & Grace.” In “Designated Survivor,” Sutherland stars as a low-ranking politician who is elevated to president after a disaster. The show goes out on ABC in the U.S., and Hulu has the streaming rights.

“The Detail” is a female-led cop procedural that stars Angela Griffin (“Coronation Street”) and Shenae Grimes-Beech (“90210”). It was commissioned by Canada’s CTV. It has also been picked up by TNT Nordic, Fox Networks in the Middle East, Yes in Israel, and SBS in Belgium. French pubcaster France Televisions had already acquired it.

As the MipTV starting gun sounded, eOne announced a slew of international program sales. Spain’s Movistar+ was among the buyers of Canadian drama “Mary Kills People,” about a single mother who helps terminally ill people to die. Sony in Germany and AMC in Spain acquired crime drama “Ice.”