Viacom Strikes Content Deal With Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions

Trevor Noah is likely to gain a berth wider than that provided by “The Daily Show” under a new content partnership he’s struck with Viacom.

Under terms of the agreement, Viacom will have exclusive “first look” rights on all projects developed by Noah and his production company, Day Zero Productions, in all media, including television, feature films, digital and short-form video content. Viacom will also make an investment in Day Zero. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Indeed, Viacom said its Paramount Players would adopt Noah’s memoir “Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood,” as a feature film. Lupita Nyong’o is attached to star as Trevor’s mother, Patricia. Noah will produce the project through Day Zero with Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin of Mainstay Entertainment, and Nyong’o through her Eba Productions. Liesl Tommy, a South African-born director who earned a Tony nomination for her work directing Nyong’o in the play “Eclipsed,” will direct the film.

“Working with the best, most versatile talent in the entertainment industry is a strategic priority for Viacom, which is why we are thrilled to expand our relationship with Trevor and his creative team at Day Zero with this cross-house partnership,” said Bob Bakish, Viacom’s CEO, in a statement. “Trevor’s creative sensibilities and ability to drive the cultural conversation around issues that matter to our young, global audiences make him an ideal partner for Viacom across every screen we serve. We are particularly proud that ‘Born a Crime’ will be produced and distributed by Paramount.”

