Viacom Initiates Layoffs in Cost-Cutting Move

Viacom has initiated a round of layoffs, part of a cost-cutting move anticipated since late last year.



It is believed that fewer than 100 employees will be impacted by the layoffs, which will affect multiple divisions of the company. Reductions will be focused on support employees and not those directly involved in content creation.

CEO Bob Bakish signaled in the company’s last earnings call in November that Viacom was looking at some cost-cutting efforts. The affected employees represent fewer than 1% of Viacom’s total staff of 10,000.

Viacom is set to report third-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The staff reductions come almost exactly one year after Bakish unveiled an ambitious reorganization plan for Viacom, home to cable brands such as Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, and VH1, as well as the Paramount Pictures film studio. A significant element of the revamp plan came to fruition last month with the relaunch of cable channel Spike TV as Paramount Network, which Viacom has attempted to position a platform for premium scripted programming with new shows such as “Waco” and “Yellowstone.”

Bakish was named CEO in December, 2016, following the ouster of former embattled top executive Philippe Dauman amid a power struggle for control of ailing mogul Sumner Redstone’s media empire. Viacom and CBS Corp., both controlled by Redstone’s National Amusements, recently acknowledged that they are exploring the possibility of merger — the latest development in an on-again, off again process that began shortly after Redstone’s daughter Shari Redstone gained effective control over her father’s companies.