Viacom’s Channel 5 Reports Gender Pay Gap in Favor of Women

With broadcasters and media companies in the U.K. revealing gaping gender pay gaps, Channel 5 has bucked the trend and reported that on average, women earn more than men at the broadcaster.

The Viacom-owned free-TV business – which airs “Celebrity Big Brother,” and U.S. imports including “Will & Grace” and “The X-Files” – said its female employees earned 2.85% more than their male counterparts. The situation was reversed when it came to bonuses, with men getting 21.3% more, on average.

The earnings number makes Channel 5 the only British broadcaster to report that women earn more than men. Its commercial TV peers have reported double-digit gaps: at Channel 4 the average was 28.6%, at ITV 16.4%, and at Sky 11.5%. The BBC, which is at the center of a gender pay storm, pays men 10.7% more on average.

Employers with over 250 employees in the U.K. are legally bound to report gender-based pay data. Viacom has seven U.K. subsidiaries, two of which are obliged to publish figures.

Viacom International Media Networks U.K., the other division required to report, had an 11.7% gender gap in favor of men, rising to 37.6% for bonuses.

U.S. media giant Viacom has also gone beyond the legal requirements and put out gender pay details for its whole 1,050-strong U.K. workforce. That revealed men earned 2.8% more on average, and 33% more in terms of bonuses.

“Our performance compares well with the national average, but we still have areas of marked imbalance, particularly on bonuses,” said James Currell, president, VIMN UK, Northern and Eastern Europe.

“We are evolving our employment practices with a view to eradicating our gender pay gap over time – making further progress against this objective will be a key performance indicator for our senior management team in 2018 and beyond.”