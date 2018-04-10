Viacom Adds Marketing Services To Ad Time for Upfront Talks

Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]
Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]
Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]
Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]
Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]
Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]
Viacom may be known best for its cable networks, but the company responsible for Trevor Noah, SpongeBob Squarepants and a revival of “The Jersey Shore” hopes Madison Avenue will soon recognize it for something else. As the company makes the rounds of media-buying agencies in advance of TV’s annual “upfront” sales session, executives are touting […]