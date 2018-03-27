“Versailles” Showrunner and Former Content Media Executive Create TV and Film Banner Atlantic Nomad

L.A.-based Brits Simon Mirren and Jamie Carmichael have joined forces to create Atlantic Nomad, a new TV and film production business.

Carmichael was head of film at Content Media (now Kew Media) for 15 years, working on titles including “Thank You for Smoking,” and “Fish Tank.” Mirren’s writing and producing credits include “Criminal Minds,” and “Without a Trace.” He also co-wrote and produced Canal+ period drama “Versailles” with David Wolstencroft.

The new business will be based in L.A. and work up high-end TV projects. Mirren and Carmichael plan on creating a 6-10-strong slate of series in the first year of operation.

Mirren and Wolstencroft will re-unite for one of Atlantic Nomad’s first projects, “The Knowledge,” a U.K.-set espionage drama. The producers said it will be in the vein of “Stats of Play,” and “Spooks,” the BBC spy series that Mirren wrote for.

The other project on the launch slate is Mirren’s “Hammerhead,” a crime series set in a California port. It will follow a grieving mother caught up in a web of organized crime.

“The international eco-system of how drama is created is experiencing a seismic change,” said Mirren. “Atlantic Nomad’s collective experience in developing, financing, producing and distributing global premium hit shows and films offers an undeniable bridge into the future of storytelling.”

Carmichael added: “It’s a great time to build a creative led business, and I couldn’t have found a stronger partner than Simon. He has a rich, muscular voice that is both emotional and authentic.

“Simon is also a talent magnet and champion – he has a flare for finding, and helping great new writers. We’re already working with some wonderful new people.”

Atlantic Nomad will be at MIPTV in Cannes next month, talking to global distributors and buyers.