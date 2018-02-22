‘Versailles’ Set as Canneseries Festival Curtain-Raiser

“Versailles” is coming to Cannes — the first episode of the latest season of the drama series will open the inaugural Canneseries TV festival.

French-set period drama “Versailles” looks at the rule of King Louis XIV, and festival goers at Canneseries will get the first look at the new season on April 4 inside the Palais des Festivals, ahead of its launch on Canal+. The team behind the series will also be in attendance. It will not play in the competition section, which is being opened by Jean-Jacques Annaud’s “The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair” on April 7.

Season three of “Versailles” opens after Louis has won a war with Holland and continues with his empire-building. His people are, however, restless and unhappy to be paying for the monarch’s extravagances. As the politics and power struggles play out, a mysterious prisoner, hidden behind a mask, presents a new threat to the King.

“Versailles” is produced by Capa Drama, Banijay Studios France and Entre Chien et Loup and sold globally by Banijay. In the U.S. the show plays on Ovation and in the U.K. on the BBC.

Micheal C. Hall drama “Safe,” from Studiocanal’s Red Production company and for C8 and Netflix, has already been announced as the closing screening for the festival. Canneseries – the Cannes International Series Festival – will run from April 4 – 9 with some overlap with Reed Midem’s global programming market MIPTV.