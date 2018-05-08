‘Valor’ Canceled by CW After One Season

“Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season.

The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television.

“Valor” debuted on the CW’s fall 2018 schedule but failed to receive the back-nine pickup. Its season concluded in late January 2018 with an average of 958,000 total viewers and a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demo. “Valor” actually beat the CW’s freshman series “Dynasty” in the ratings (that latter series is averaging 697,000 total viewers and 0.19 in the demo). However, “Dynasty” was among the 10 series the network renewed back in April.

This comes on the heals of the CW’s midseason freshman drama “Life Sentence” getting canceled.

The CW has renewed 11 series for the 2018-19 television season. In addition to the aforementioned “Dynasty,” the other returning series are “Supernatural,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Black Lightning,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow,” “Riverdale” and “The 100.”