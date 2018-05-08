‘Valor’ Canceled by CW After One Season

By
Danielle Turchiano

Associate Features Editor

Danielle's Most Recent Stories

View All
Vallor -- "Costs of War" -- Image Number: VAL113c_0149b.jpg -- Pictured (L-R): Christina Ochoa as Warrant Officer Nora Madani and Matt Barr as Captain Leland Gallo -- Photo: Erika Doss -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved.
CREDIT: Erika Doss

Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season.

The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production from CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television.

Valor” debuted on the CW’s fall 2018 schedule but failed to receive the back-nine pickup. Its season concluded in late January 2018 with an average of 958,000 total viewers and a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demo. “Valor” actually beat the CW’s freshman series “Dynasty” in the ratings (that latter series is averaging 697,000 total viewers and 0.19 in the demo). However, “Dynasty” was among the 10 series the network renewed back in April.

This comes on the heals of the CW’s midseason freshman drama “Life Sentence” getting canceled.

The CW has renewed 11 series for the 2018-19 television season. In addition to the aforementioned “Dynasty,” the other returning series are “Supernatural,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Jane The Virgin,” “Black Lightning,” “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “Arrow,” “Riverdale” and “The 100.”

More TV

  • Vallor -- "Costs of War" --

    'Valor' Canceled by CW After One Season

    “Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season. The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production […]

  • Lethal Weapon TV Show Ratings Fox

    'Lethal Weapon' Parts Ways With Clayne Crawford as Season 3 Renewal in Limbo

    “Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season. The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production […]

  • R. KellyR. Kelly in concert at

    R. Kelly Accusers Talk About Alleged Abuse: ‘We Were Required to Call Him Daddy’ (Video)

    “Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season. The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production […]

  • Life Sentence -- "Sleepless Near Seattle"

    'Life Sentence' Canceled, Star Lucy Hale Says

    “Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season. The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production […]

  • 'Cocaine Godmother: The Griselda Blanco Story'

    Catherine Zeta-Jones Says ‘Cocaine Godmother’ Role 'Gave Me My Mojo Back'

    “Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season. The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production […]

  • Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja

    The Next Mutation: Nickelodeon Reinvents 'Turtles,' 'Blue's Clues' for a New Generation

    “Valor” has been canceled by the CW after one season. The military drama that followed an elite unit of U.S. Army helicopter pilots starred Matt Barr, Christina Ochoa, Charlie Barnett, Corbin Reid, W. Tre Davis, Nigel Thatch and Melissa Roxburgh. The series came from executive producers Bill Haber, Anna Fricke and Kyle Jarrow, and was a co-production […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad