Netflix Orders Vampire Drama ‘V-Wars’ to Series, Ian Somerhalder to Star

Netflix has given a straight-to-series order to a series adaptation of the “V-Wars” book series written by Jonathan Maberry.

The streaming giant has given the drama series a 10-episode first season order. Ian Somerhalder will star as Dr. Luther Swann, who enters a world of horror when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne, into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these vampires. Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

The role marks Somerhalder’s latest major role in a vampire drama. He previously starred in The CW’s series adaptation of “The Vampire Diaries” as Damon Salvatore. That series ran for eight seasons on CW, concluding in 2017. He and his Rare Birds Productions are currently under a pod deal at Warner Bros. Television.

High Park Entertainment will produce “V-Wars” along with IDW Entertainment, with IDW also set to distribute the series worldwide (excluding Canada). William Laurin and Glenn Davis will serve as showrunners. High Park’s Eric Birnberg and Thomas Walden will executive produce along with IDW Entertainment president David Ozer, IDW CEO Ted Adams, James Gibb of Marada Pictures. Brad Turner will serve as director and executive producer.