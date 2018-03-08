You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

UTA Signs Derik Murray’s Network Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Daniel Holloway

Senior TV Reporter

Production company Network Entertainment has signed with United Talent Agency.

Founded by Derik Murray, the company boasts a broad slate of premium content, including documentaries. Among Network Entertainment’s most recent productions is the documentary “I Am MLK Jr.” set to premiere April 4 on Paramount Network. The film is is executive produced by Paul Gertz and Kent Wingerak, in addition to being co-executive produced by Dr. Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute and Stanford University history professor. Paramount Network’s Jon Slusser and Jaimee Kosanke also serve as executive producers on the project.

Network Entertainment also produced an upcoming film on the late actor Paul Walker — also set to be aired on the Viacom-owned cable channel Paramount Network, and distributed internationally by FremantleMedia. The company’s roster of feature documentaries includes the Muhammad Ali film “Facing Ali”; “Johnny Cash – American Rebel”; and the slate of “I Am” feature documentaries on Bruce Lee, Steve McQueen, Chris Farley, Evel Kneivel, John F. Kennedy Jr., and Heath Ledger.

On the series side, Network Entertainment produced the seven-part “Facing” for National Geographic. Network Entertainment has partnered with Paramount Network, National Geographic, Discovery, Sundance, Fremantle, CMT, AHC, Spike, HBO Canada, and TMN.

