MSNBC, CNN Have Been Pitched Show Featuring Avenatti, Scaramucci

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Anthony Scaramucci, Jay Sures, and Michael Avenatti
CREDIT: Courtesy of United Talent Agency

You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump.

Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there is no guarantee the concept will come to fruition. A show could not launch until after Avenatti dispenses with current client obligations, this person cautioned, including the case he has been pursuing on behalf of adult actress Stormy Daniels.

MSNBC declined to comment. UTA declined to comment.  A CNN spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment. The nascent effort to package the two figures was reported previously by The New York Times.

The idea sounds like an update of “Crossfire,” the venerable CNN program that pit one liberal pundit (“on the left”) against a conservative commentator (“on the right”), and relied on everyone from Pat Buchanan and Robert Novak to Michael Kinsley, Tucker Carlson and James Carville. The program ran initially on CNN between 1982 and 2005, and enjoyed a short, second run in 2013 and 2014 when its panelists included Newt Gingrich, S.E. Cupp, Stephanie Cutter, and Van Jones.

Related

Jay Sures, the co-president of UTA, is said to have been the executive sussing out interest in the potential project. The trio was spotted together at the recent White House Correspondents Dinner (above, pictured).

Avenatti and Scaramucci would seem to have little in common, but there is one thing they do share: The gift of gab. Scaramucci, who served as White House Communications Director for less than a month, has continued to pop up on talk shows like “Real Time with Bill Maher” on HBO or ABC’s “The View.” Avenatti has become a regular presence on various cable-news networks, and a frequent guest on shows like MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” where he weighs in on his latest efforts to prevail on behalf of Daniels, his client. Avenatti has been behind the release of some incriminating documents relating to Michael Cohen, a longtime personal attorney for Donald Trump.

CNN and MSNBC would have to figure out a way to make the program a regular presence on their primetime schedules – if that’s the place they are indeed considering. CNN is about to introduce a new show anchored by Chris Cuomo to its primetime lineup, which otherwise relies on Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon. MSNBC is enjoying a ratings surge in primetime with Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow and Lawrence O’Donnell.

 

More TV

  • Nev Schulman

    MTV Suspends 'Catfish' Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Host Nev Schulman

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

  • Fall 2018-2019 Network TV Schedule

    Fall 2018-19 Network TV Schedule

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

  • Battle Between Leslie Moonves and Shari

    Battle Between Leslie Moonves and Shari Redstone Bewilders Wall Street

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

  • Will and grace Reboot NBC

    Tribeca TV Festival Expands Run, to Accept Indie Pilot Submissions

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

  • Anthony Scaramucci, Jay Sures, and Michael

    MSNBC, CNN Have Been Pitched Show Featuring Avenatti, Scaramucci

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

  • Prince Harry Meghan Markle

    When to Watch the Royal Wedding in Every Time Zone

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

  • Greg Berlanti Aaron Kaplan Julie Plec

    2018-2019 Broadcast Season Producers: Who Scored the Most New Shows?

    You might liken it to “Crossfire” for the era of President Donald Trump. Talent agency UTA has casually pitched MSNBC and CNN the idea of a new program featuring Trump confidant Anthony Scaramucci and anti-Trump attorney Michael Avenatti, according to a person familiar with the situation. No deal has been made, this person said, and there […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad