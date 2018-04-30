USA Network Orders Music Showcase Series ‘Real Country’ With Shania Twain, Jake Owen

USA Network has greenlit a country music showcase series titled “Real Country,” the network announced Monday.

The series will feature five time Grammy winner Shania Twain and platinum selling singer-songwriter Jake Owen. Premiering this fall, the eight-part series will film this summer in Nashville.

“It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music,” said Twain. “I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with ‘Real Country,’ and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

In each hour-long episode, Twain and Owen hand-select emerging solo artists, duos and groups to perform in showcases that spotlight different country genres. The best artists from each showcase will perform in a grand finale, for the chance to be named one of country music’s next breakout acts.

“Country music truly seems to be the healing factor in a lot of people’s lives,” said Owen. “I will always be grateful for music, whether I’m performing or listening, and I want to encourage up-and-coming artists to tell their stories, find their audiences and make their mark in country music with the same guidance that artists have given to me throughout my journey.”

The series is produced by Wilshire Studios, with Twain, Nicolle Yaron, Stijn Bakkers and Leslie Garvin set to executive produce.