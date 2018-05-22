‘UnReal’ Set to Move to Hulu for Fourth, Final Season

Daniel Holloway

CREDIT: Courtesy Lifetime

Drama series “UnReal” is set to move from Lifetime to Hulu for its fourth and what will likely be its final season.

The streaming service and A+E Studios are close to a deal, sources tell Variety, that would see the fourth season, which has already been shot, air in its initial window on Hulu. The agreement would see Hulu pay an additional fee on top of it was already set to pay for subscription video on-demand rights for the season.

Hulu is, through a previous agreement with producer A+E Studios, the exclusive SVOD home for the series, with seasons 1-3 moving to the service following their initial broadcasts on cable channel Lifetime.

Sources tell Variety that the series has been a strong performer for Hulu, and that it made sense for the service to pick up first-window rights when approached with them by Lifetime corporate sibling A+E Studios.

Season one of “UnReal,” from Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon, was surprise critical favorite and awards contender, earning a Peabody Award as well as an Emmy nomination for co-creators Shapiro and Noxon. Subsequent seasons have been less well received.

Season three performed poorly in linear viewing for Lifetime, averaging 270,000 total viewers, according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers — down 47% from the previous season.

Hulu and A+E Studios declined to comment.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported news of the “UnReal” move.

