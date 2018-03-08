Univision CEO Randy Falco to Retire, Company Plans Restructuring After Tabling IPO

Univision Communications is preparing for a restructuring and a change at the top as the company confirmed CEO Randy Falco is preparing his exit, just four months after he signed a two-year contract extension.

Word of Falco’s plan to retire comes one day after Univision acknowledged that it has tabled plans for the IPO that it first registered for in 2015. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday night that the Univision board was considered replacements for Falco. In a statement, Univision said Falco had recently approached the board about accelerating his retirement. Falco turns 65 at the end of this year. He has been at the helm of the Spanish-language media giant for the past eight years.

In a statement Univision chairman Haim Saban sought to downplay rumors that the board had lost faith in Falco’s leadership.

“There are multiple rumors out there and on behalf of the Univision Board I would like to set the record straight about our CEO Randy Falco. Recently Randy came to us and told us that he would like to retire at the end of 2018 when he will turn 65 years old and end an outstanding eight-year tenure as the CEO of Univision,” Saban said in a statement. “Let me be clear we at the Board of Univision have reluctantly agreed to Randy’s wishes out of respect and the high regard we have for him as a partner. During his time as CEO he has modernized the Univision organization, grown earnings and reduced debt at record levels and we could not be more pleased with his performance. We have asked Randy to work with us over the next year in restructuring the company and consult with the board on a transition to new leadership.”

