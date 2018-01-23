Univision Promotes Jessica Rodriguez to Oversee All Network Operations

Univision Communications veteran Jessica Rodriguez has been promoted to president and chief operating officer of the Univision Networks division, overseeing programming, production and marketing operations for the Spanish-language media giant.

Rodriguez will also maintain her position as chief marketing officer for the parent company Univision Communications. With Rodriguez’s promotion, Univision aims to streamline the operations of its broadcast and cable networks under a single leader. Rodriguez reports to Isaac Lee, chief content officer of Univision and Grupo Televisa on the networks side and to Univision Communications CEO Randy Falco in her CMO role.

“Jessica has been a critical member of our team for nearly 20 years and has played a major part in UCI’s continued transformation as a leading multiplatform media company and content creator,” said Falco. “In addition to remaining UCI’s outstanding CMO, she is the ideal person to seize the opportunities that will be created by adjusting our organizational structure at the UCI networks to become more streamlined and allow even more seamless collaboration with our partners at Televisa. The unified content teams for Univision and Televisa are working very well together, and this will help further accelerate the integration and success of our partnership.”

Lee called Rodriguez “a tenacious leader with an impressive skill set.”

Rodriguez began her career as an intern at Univision’s Los Angeles station. She has spearheaded numerous image campaigns for the company and its networks, and she previously ran its Univision Agency that produces all marketing and promotions across the Univision footprint.

“No company is better positioned than UCI to serve a diverse, rising America and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and our partners to ensure we are delivering the best, most valuable content to our audiences,” Rodriguez said.