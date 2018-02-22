‘Underground’ Alum Amirah Vann to Star in Regina King, Robin Roberts ABC Drama Pilot

Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed.

The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family. Vann will star as Ella, who patrols her childhood neighborhood in Queens. The character is described as a stand-up cop who goes out of her way to prove that police officers can still be good guys who treat people fairly.

Vann received critical praise when she starred as Miss Ernestine in the WGN America Underground Railroad drama “Underground.” She recently also appeared in shows like “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Major Crimes,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She will also appear in USA Network’s “Unsolved: the Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.”

She is repped by CESD Talent Agency and The Katz Company.

Pam Veasey will write and executive produce the project, with Roberts executive producing via her Rock’n Robin Productions banner and King executive producing via her Royal Ties banner. ABC Studios will produce.

Deadline first reported Vann’s casting.