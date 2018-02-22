You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Underground’ Alum Amirah Vann to Star in Regina King, Robin Roberts ABC Drama Pilot

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Amirah Vann
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina KingVariety has confirmed.

The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family. Vann will star as Ella, who patrols her childhood neighborhood in Queens. The character is described as a stand-up cop who goes out of her way to prove that police officers can still be good guys who treat people fairly.

Vann received critical praise when she starred as Miss Ernestine in the WGN America Underground Railroad drama “Underground.” She recently also appeared in shows like “How to Get Away with Murder,” “Major Crimes,” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She will also appear in USA Network’s “Unsolved: the Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.”

She is repped by CESD Talent Agency and The Katz Company.

Pam Veasey will write and executive produce the project, with Roberts executive producing via her Rock’n Robin Productions banner and King executive producing via her Royal Ties banner. ABC Studios will produce.

Deadline first reported Vann’s casting.

More TV

  • Brendan Schaub

    Brendan Schaub to Host Showtime Digital Sports Talk Show 'Below the Belt'

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

  • Amirah Vann

    'Underground' Alum Amirah Vann to Star in Regina King, Robin Roberts ABC Drama Pilot

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

  • Seven Seconds

    TV Review: 'Seven Seconds' on Netflix

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

  • CNN Gun Control Town Hall

    CNN Gun Control Town Hall Draws 2.9 Million Viewers

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group

    21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire 6 TV Stations (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

  • Tiffany Haddish

    Tiffany Haddish to Host 2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

  • Dan Futterman Variety Facetime

    'The Looming Tower' Boss on the Importance of the Muslim-American Hero of the Story

    Amirah Vann has been cast in the lead role of the upcoming ABC drama pilot that hails from executive producers Robin Roberts and Regina King, Variety has confirmed. The untitled series will follow five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad