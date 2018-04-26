CBS Sets ‘Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition’ With New Series to Debut in May

CBS has ordered a celebrity twist on the reality series “Undercover Boss.”

“Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” will see some of the nation’s best singers, athletes, models, and business icons embark on talent searches to pay it forward to deserving yet-to-be-discovered individuals. The first episode of the one-hour series will air on May 11 at 8 p.m. on CBS.

The season premiere will see Gabby Douglas, two-time U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics team member and three-time Olympic Gold medalist, go undercover to discover incredibly gifted gymnasts and coaches. Additional celebrity participants will be announced at a later date.

The next three episodes will feature: Idina Menzel, the Tony Award-winning Broadway star and multi-platinum recording artist and actress; Bethany Mota, YouTube star and author with more than 12.7 million subscribers and over one billion views; and Deion Sanders, Pro Football Hall of Famer, eight-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Network analyst.

In May 2017, CBS debuted two special celebrity episodes of “Undercover Boss,” featuring Grammy Award-winning musician Darius Rucker and chef and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson, during the eighth season of the Emmy Award winning reality series.

Both “Undercover Boss” and “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” are produced by Studio Lambert/All3Media America. Stephen Lambert, Sean Foley and Greg Goldman serve as executive producers on the shows.