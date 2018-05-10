TV News Roundup: ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ Season 4 Guest Stars Revealed

In today’s roundup, Netflix reveals the list of guest stars on Season 4 of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” while YouTube Red debuts the official trailer for “Impulse.”

FIRST LOOKS

YouTube, Universal Cable Productions, and Hypnotic have released the official full-length trailer for YouTube Red Original series, “Impulse,” an action-thriller created by Doug Liman and starring Maddie Hasson (“Twisted,” “The Finder”) and Missi Pyle (“Gone Girl,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”). “Impulse” will premiere all ten one-hour episodes on June 6.

CASTING

Season 4 guest stars for “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” will include Busy Philipps, Greg Kinnear, Bobby Moynihan, and Aidy Bryant. Philipps will play Sheba Goodman, a hard-living heiress who has seemingly turned over a new leaf; Kinnear will play himself (sort of); Moynihan appears as Fran Dodd, a men’s rights activist; and Bryant will be seen as Tabby Bobatti, the Reverend’s willfully ignorant ex-girlfriend. Favorites from past seasons are also set to return including the Reverend himself, Jon Hamm, Amy Sedaris as Mimi Kanassis, Mike Carlsen as Mikey Politano, Zosia Mamet as Sue Thompsteen, and Derek Klena as Douglas, aka DJ Fingablast. Netflix will release the first six episodes of Season 4 on Wednesday, May 30, while the remaining seven episodes will launch at a later date.

Marvel Television and Netflix have announced that Corbin Bernsen (“American Gods,” “Psych“) and Annette O’Toole (“Cat People,” “Smallville“) will be joining the second season of “Marvel’s The Punisher.” Bernsen will be playing Anderson Schultz, an extremely wealthy man who has grown accustomed to getting his way and will implement less-than legal means to maintain his power and legacy. O’Toole has been cast as Eliza Schultz, a conniving, wealthy woman cut from the same cloth as her husband, Anderson.

DATES

Syfy has unveiled their scripted summer schedule, which includes the return of “12 Monkeys” at 8 p.m. on June 15 along with “Wynonna Earp” and “Killjoys” airing back to back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. respectively on July 20. Sharknado Week is also set to return to Syfy in an all-new movie event beginning August 12 and leading up to a shark showdown in the finale of the “Sharknado” franchise on August 19 at 8 p.m.

GREENLIGHTS

Freeform has announced a pilot order of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,” a half-hour comedy from “Please Like Me” creator, writer, and comedian Josh Thomas. The pilot introduces Nicholas, a typical 25-year-old still living at home with his single dad and two teenage half-sisters. He is not particularly helpful in raising his siblings, one of which has autism. But when their dad becomes terminally ill, the girls realize Nicholas is the one who will have to hold the family together.

Bravo Media is giving the greenlight to six new original digital series, including an “Imposters” digital after-show, “True Cons: The Tricky Business of Real Life Imposters,” premiering May 10 with Georgia Hardstark (“My Favorite Murder“). “The First Time I…” with special guests including Shaquille O’Neal, Russell Brand, and Derek Hough, is slated to debut this summer. “Throwback Bravo,” a video series that celebrates classic and unforgettable Bravo moments from fan-favorite shows, has been renewed for a second season.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, including 38 NBC and Telemundo-owned stations, a regional news network, and multicast networks COZI TV and TeleXitos, has announced that Daniel Alvarez has been named Vice President of Digital Product Management and Design. Alvarez will be responsible for leading the division’s product and designs teams and creating innovative digital products for English and Spanish-speaking local audiences.

ABC has promoted Colby Smith to SVP, Content & Partnerships for ABC News. Smith will continue to oversee the development of ABC News across platforms from editorial, product, and audience development to partnerships, distribution, and marketing. In addition, he will work across the organization to identify and develop original programming opportunities for non-linear platforms and new digital video services.

RATINGS

Freeform’s “grown-ish” ranks as the number one comedy on cable during the 2017-2018 season among women 18-34 , averaging 296,000 viewers in that demographic, as well as women 12-34, averaging 380,000 viewers. Fellow Freeform show “Siren” is the season’s number one new cable drama among women 18-34 with 244,000 viewers and women 12-34 with 322,000.