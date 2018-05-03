‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ to End With Season 4, Possible Movie Finale

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources.

In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with six new episodes, with the premiere date for part two still unknown.

The series was co-created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Ellie Kemper stars as the titular Kimmy, who moves to New York to restart her life after being freed from the clutches of a mad preacher who held her hostage in an underground bunker for over a decade. The series also stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. Fey has also made multiple appearances on the show, first as a prosecutor in Season 1 and then as an alcoholic therapist working with Kimmy in Season 2 and Season 3.

The series was originally developed as a midseason replacement at NBC, but the broadcaster ended up passing. Netflix then gave the series a two-season commitment, launching the first season in 2015. It has received widespread acclaim since its debut, with the show and its cast garnering 16 Emmy nominations across three seasons, including three for Outstanding Comedy Series. The first three seasons also currently hold an average rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadline first reported the series ending.