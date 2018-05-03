You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ to End With Season 4, Possible Movie Finale

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kimmy Schmidt
CREDIT: Courtesy of Netflix

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources.

In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with six new episodes, with the premiere date for part two still unknown.

The series was co-created by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock. Ellie Kemper stars as the titular Kimmy, who moves to New York to restart her life after being freed from the clutches of a mad preacher who held her hostage in an underground bunker for over a decade. The series also stars Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski and Carol Kane. Fey has also made multiple appearances on the show, first as a prosecutor in Season 1 and then as an alcoholic therapist working with Kimmy in Season 2 and Season 3.

The series was originally developed as a midseason replacement at NBC, but the broadcaster ended up passing. Netflix then gave the series a two-season commitment, launching the first season in 2015. It has received widespread acclaim since its debut, with the show and its cast garnering 16 Emmy nominations across three seasons, including three for Outstanding Comedy Series. The first three seasons also currently hold an average rating of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Deadline first reported the series ending.

More TV

  • Kimmy Schmidt

    'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' to End With Season 4, Possible Movie Finale

    “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources. In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with […]

  • What We Do in the Shadows

    'What We Do in the Shadows' Scores Series Order at FX

    “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources. In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with […]

  • Verne Troyer Mike Myers

    Mike Myers Remembers 'Austin Powers' Co-Star Verne Troyer: 'I Miss Him'

    “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources. In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with […]

  • ROSEANNE - "Dress to Impress" -

    How 'Roseanne,' 'American Idol' and 'The Good Doctor' Saved ABC's Season

    “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources. In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with […]

  • Leslie Moonves AMC

    CBS Says Q1 Profit Rises on Advertising, Affiliate and Content Revenue

    “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources. In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with […]

  • Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle

    IFC Orders Sketch Comedy Series 'Sherman's Showcase'

    “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is set to end after the upcoming fourth season, Variety has learned from sources. In addition, Netflix and producer Universal Television are in talks to create a movie special that will serve as the series finale. The first part of the critcally-acclaimed show’s fourth season is set to debut on May 30 with […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad