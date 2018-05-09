TV News Roundup: Kate Walsh Joins Netflix Series ‘Umbrella Academy’

In today’s roundup, YouTube greenlights “Edge of Seventeen” spinoff and Kate Walsh joins Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy.”

CASTING

Kate Walsh is joining the cast of Netflix series “The Umbrella Academy,” which follows five estranged members of a family of superheroes as they work together to solve their adoptive father’s mysterious death. Walsh is set for the recurring role of The Handler, described as a composed and confident leader of a mysterious company. She joins previously announced cast members Ellen Page, Mary J. Blige, Tom Hopper, Cameron Britton, Robert Sheehan, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Adam Godley, Aidan Gallagher, David Castañeda. John Magaro, Ashley Madekwe, and Colm Feore.

DATES

“Breaking Big,” a 12-episode documentary series that explores the journey to success of some of the world’s most influential artists, innovators, political leaders, athletes, authors and entrepreneurs, will premiere on PBS June 15 at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT. Hosted by Carlos Watson, the series will kick off with “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and include guests Jason Aldean, Michael Strahan, Christian Siriano and Lee Daniels.

Oxygen Media announced new true crime series “In Defense Of,” which explores the relationships between notorious defendants and the attorneys who represented them, will premiere June 23 at 7 p.m. ET/PT. The top defense lawyers on the infamous cases of Timothy McVeigh, Jodi Arias, and Ted Bundy will share their personal take on events surrounding the highly publicized cases in each hour-long, standalone episode.

GREENLIGHTS

YouTube has given a pilot production commitment to “The Edge of Seventeen,” a series based on the 2016 film of the same name, from STXtv. Annabel Oakes has been tapped to write coming of age series, which will be executive produced by Kelly Fremon Craig, who helmed the original feature film.

DEALS

Following Eugenio Derbez‘s starring role in “Overboard,” the actor and producing partner Benjamin Odell’s 3Pas Studios has signed a deal with Lionsgate’s Television Group. Under the agreement, 3Pas will produce English and Spanish-language series for the Television Group, as well as for Lionsgate’s streaming platforms. The partnership expands on the relationship between Lionsgate and 3Pas, which already includes a first-look feature film deal with the company’s Pantelion Films label.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Susanne Simpson has been promoted to deputy executive producer of “Masterpiece” on PBS. Formerly senior producer on the series, Simpson oversaw six seasons of “Downton Abbey,” working with Carnival Films and PBS.

AWARD SHOWS

“Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay will receive the Crystal Nymph Award at 58th Annual Monte Carlo Television Festival on June 15. The award recognizes a stellar body of work by a major international actor or actress, with last year’s recipient being Dame Helen Mirren. Outside of her work on “Law & Order,” where she is also a producer, Hargitay produced HBO documentary “I Am Evidence” this year, about the backlog of hundreds of thousands of untested rape kits sitting in storage across America.