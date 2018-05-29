Uma Thurman to Star in Netflix-Super Deluxe Series ‘Chambers’

Uma Thurman
CREDIT: Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

Uma Thurman has signed on for a starring role in the upcoming Netflix series “Chambers,” Variety has confirmed.

The series follows a young heart attack survivor who becomes consumed by the mystery surrounding the heart that saved her life. However, the closer she gets to uncovering the truth about her donor’s sudden death, the more she starts taking on the characteristics of the deceased, some of which are troublingly sinister.

Thurman will play Nancy, the mother of a heart donor who forges a hesitant relationship with the young recipient only to find out her daughter may not be as dead as she thought.

Thurman is known for her roles in films like Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill” franchise and “Pulp Fiction.” She has also collaborated multiple times with controversial filmmaker Lars von Trier, both in “Nymphomaniac” and more recently in “The House That Jack Built.”  On the television side, she previously appeared in shows like Bravo’s “Imposters,” the NBC miniseries “The Slap,” and the NBC series “Smash.”

Thurman’s deal was brokered by The Artist’s Partnership, Jonathan Sanders & Co., and Untitled Entertainment.

“Chambers” was developed by Super Deluxe, the digital studio of Turner, and marks the digital service’s first full-length series order. Netflix has ordered a 10-episode first season.

Leah Rachel serves as writer. She will also serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside “Luke Cage’s” Akela Cooper. Stephen Gaghan will executive produce via Super Emotional, while Super Deluxe’s Wolfgang Hammer and Winnie Kemp will also executive produce.

Deadline first reported Thurman’s casting.

