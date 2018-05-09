UKTV Secures Five-Show Deal With Disney Including Premiere of ‘Harrow’

Harrow S1Picture Shows: Ioan Gruffudd as Dr. Daniel Harrow
CREDIT: Courtesy of UKTV

UKTV has secured an exclusive multi-show rights deal with Disney U.K. for its W and Alibi channels, including new crime drama “Harrow.” The Australia-set show, which marks the first international co-production of the London-based ABC Studios International, will make its U.K. debut on Alibi in July this year.

Also making their debuts with the independent commercial broadcaster are U.S. comedy “American Housewife,” starring Katy Mixon, which will see its third season air on W; and 2014 CIA thriller “The Assets,” which stars new “Doctor Who” star Jodie Whittaker, which will air on Alibi.

The deal also confirms the return of FBI recruits crime drama “Quantico,” for its third season, and medical drama “Code Black,” for seasons three and four, to Alibi and W, respectively. “Quantico” is confirmed to air in June with all five shows set to air in 2018.

Shot on location in Brisbane, “Harrow” (pictured) is produced by the Disney-owned ABC Studios International, Hoodlum Entertainment, the Australian Broadcasting Company and Screen Queensland.

The 10-part drama stars Ioan Gruffudd as a brilliant, unorthodox and mysterious forensic pathologist, whose disregard for authority and unfailing empathy for the dead help him solve even the most bizarre cases. It was co-created by writer Stephen M. Irwin and producer Leigh McGrath. The show premiered in Australia in March and was recommissioned for a second season last week.

