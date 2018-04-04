UKTV Lands Jerry O’Connell Detective Procedural ‘Carter’

“Carter,” is heading to British TV after UKTV nabbed the Canadian-produced drama as part of a three-series deal with Sony Pictures Television. UKTV will run the shows on its crime drama channel Alibi.

“Carter” stars Jerry O’Connell (“Billions”) as Harley Carter, a detective on a hit American TV show who is forced to return to his sleepy hometown after a public meltdown in Hollywood. Once back home he becomes a real-life detective, alongside his best friends Sam Shaw, played by “Chicago P.D.” actor Sydney Poitier, and Dave Leigh, played by “Orphan Black” actor Kristian Bruun.

Amaze Film + Television produced the show, which was originally commissioned by Sony’s channels unit SPT Networks for its international channels including AXN.

Executive producers from Amaze Film + Television, Michael Souther and Teza Lawrence said in a statement: “Alibi is the perfect home for ‘Carter’ in the UK, joining the growing list of international broadcasters partnering on our new series. We think UK audiences will fall in love with Jerry O’Connell again.”

UKTV has also picked up two older dramas from SPT. “The Guardian,” starring Simon Baker (“The Mentalist”) will be on Alibi in 2018, as will “Unforgettable,” which stars Poppy Montgomery (“Without a Trace”). Both originally went out on CBS in the U.S.

Emma Sparks, UKTV’s head of acquisitions, said: “We are excited to be working with Sony again and look forward to another successful series together. ‘Carter’ is a show that is bursting with energy, drama and action. We can’t wait to bring Harley Carter’s detective dynamism to the UK.”