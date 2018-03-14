You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

U.K.’s Channel 4 Orders Documentary on Poisoning of Former Russian Spy (EXCLUSIVE)

ITN Productions will make program about attack on Sergei Skripal

Members of the armed forces in protective suits investigate a property in Winterslow near Salisbury in Britain, 12 March 2017. Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were attacked with a nerve agent on 04 March 2018. Skripal and his daughter Yulia remain in a 'very serious' condition.
As the political fallout continues to unfold, Britain’s Channel 4 has ordered a fast-turnaround documentary on the poisoning in England earlier this month of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, a case that has roiled relations between London and Moscow. The program will be produced by ITN Productions and go out on on March 26.

Skripal is a former Russian intelligence officer who secretly worked for the British. He was convicted of spying by the Russians and imprisoned before being freed in a spy-swap program and settling in the U.K. He and his daughter, who was visiting from Moscow, were found poisoned with a nerve agent in the city of Salisbury on March 4. Both remain in critical condition.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has pointed the finger at Russia, saying that the deadly nerve agent used was produced there. A deadline she issued for answers from the Kremlin expired Tuesday night. May is expected to announce measures against Russia on Wednesday, which could include shutting down Russian news broadcaster RT Network’s operations in Britain. RT is widely accused in the West of being a propagandist for the Russian government.

President Trump has backed May, saying that the evidence suggested Russia was responsible and that the U.S. would “condemn Russia or whoever it may be” behind the poisoning.

Channel 4 commissioned the documentary on the Skripal incident just five days after the the poisoning took place. The one-off program will look at the attempted murder of Skripal, the unfolding news story and other deaths in Britain that have been linked to Russia and are now coming under fresh scrutiny. In 2006, former Russian security operative Alexander Litvinenko was fatally poisoned with polonium in Britain, a killing some say was at the direct behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Channel 4 News journalist Matt Frei will present the Skripal documentary, which was commissioned by Tom Porter at Channel 4. The executive producers for ITN Productions are George Waldrum and Andy Dunn.

The doc is the latest out of the U.K. to look at Russia. BBC Two aired “Putin: The New Tsar” earlier in March, which looked at the life of the Russian leader. It had contributions from British politicians including former home secretary Jack Straw. The doc was produced by Oxford Films and Drive is now selling it internationally.

