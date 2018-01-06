Showtime Programming Head on More ‘Twin Peaks’: Door Is ‘Always Open’

Showtime’s head of programming is ready and willing to re-team with “Twin Peaks” creators David Lynch and Mark Frost.

“The door at Showtime is always open to Mark and David for more ‘Twin Peaks’ or anything else they want to talk about,” Gary Levine said Saturday during the network’s presentation at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour.

“The work was extraordinary, the fan reaction was extraordinary, and it was incredibly good for our brand and our network,” he continued. “But let’s remember it took 25 years for Mark and David to go from 1.0 to 2.0. Add to that what David did in the last few years was nothing short of Herculean. To direct 18 consecutive hours of television belongs in the Guiness Book of World Records. And wrote, and starred, and edited, and composed. It’s a Herculean task and he did it just so beautifully.”

The limited event series picks up 25 years after the people of Twin Peaks were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. It reunited original cast members like Kyle MacLachlan, Laura Dern, and Miguel Ferer along with newcomers Naomi Watts, Amanda Seyfried, Monica Bellucci, Jim Belushi, Ashley Judd, and more. The series drove record sign ups for Showtime’s streaming service ahead of its premiere in May.