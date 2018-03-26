Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 26, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Roseanne” returns after 20 years and the last season of “The Americans” debuts.

“The Terror,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

“The Terror,” which hails from executive producer Ridley Scott, looks terrific; it establishes and builds on its moody sense of Arctic isolation, and the stark beauty on display is something to behold (amid all the worries and dangers, the Northern Lights are gorgeous). The close quarters of the ship are skillfully contrasted with the wide open landscape, a monochromatic space dotted with raised chunks of ice that look like modernist sculptures. (Read the full review here)

“Roseanne,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The classic sitcom returns after 20 years with a 1-hour premiere. The main cast of the original series returns as the Conner family, a working class brood trying to scrape by in their suburban home in Lanford, Illinois.

“The Americans,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed espionage drama returns for its sixth and final season. The series follows KGB spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, who live in secret in America posing as a typical family.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Netflix, Friday

The series based on Lemony Snicket’s bestselling book series returns for its second season. It recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their extraordinary encounters with the devious Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” NBC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

John Legend stars in the title role in NBC’s live staging of the classic rock opera. The performance will also feature Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas, Jason Tam as Peter, and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.