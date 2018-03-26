Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 26, 2018

ROSEANNE - Iconic comedy series ÒRoseanneÓ returns to The ABC Television Network on Tuesday, March 27, at 8 p.m. EDT, with nine new episodes featuring the complete original cast - Roseanne Barr, John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf, Michael Fishman and Lecy Goranson. Sarah Chalke, who played the character Becky in later seasons, will also appear in another role. New cast joining the one-of-a-kind Conner family includes Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner. With fresh stories that tackle todayÕs issues and even more laughs from a brilliant cast and crew that havenÕt missed a beat, audiences old and new will celebrate the homecoming of AmericaÕs favorite working-class family. (ABC/Adam Rose)ROSEANNE BARR, JOHN GOODMAN
Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Roseanne” returns after 20 years and the last season of “The Americans” debuts.

The Terror,” AMC, Monday, 9 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

The Terror,” which hails from executive producer Ridley Scott, looks terrific; it establishes and builds on its moody sense of Arctic isolation, and the stark beauty on display is something to behold (amid all the worries and dangers, the Northern Lights are gorgeous). The close quarters of the ship are skillfully contrasted with the wide open landscape, a monochromatic space dotted with raised chunks of ice that look like modernist sculptures. (Read the full review here)

Roseanne,” ABC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The classic sitcom returns after 20 years with a 1-hour premiere. The main cast of the original series returns as the Conner family, a working class brood trying to scrape by in their suburban home in Lanford, Illinois.

“The Americans,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed espionage drama returns for its sixth and final season. The series follows KGB spies Philip and Elizabeth Jennings, who live in secret in America posing as a typical family.

“A Series of Unfortunate Events,” Netflix, Friday

The series based on Lemony Snicket’s bestselling book series returns for its second season. It recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – and their extraordinary encounters with the devious Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” NBC, Sunday, 8 p.m.

John Legend stars in the title role in NBC’s live staging of the classic rock opera. The performance will also feature Sara Bareilles as Mary Magdalene, Brandon Victor Dixon as Judas, Alice Cooper as King Herod, Ben Daniels as Pontius Pilate, Norm Lewis as Caiaphas, Jin Ha as Annas, Jason Tam as Peter, and Erik Gronwall as Simon Zealotes.

  • 'Riverdale' TV show presentation

    'Riverdale' Boss Teases the Return of the Black Hood, Exploring Cheryl's Sexuality

  'Roseanne' returns after 20 years

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 26, 2018

  • Queer Eye Netflix

    'Queer Eye' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix, Along with Four Other Unscripted Series

  • trevor noah the daily show

    Viacom Strikes Content Deal With Trevor Noah's Day Zero Productions

  • TV Ratings: Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes'

    TV Ratings: Stormy Daniels '60 Minutes' Interview Scores Big in Early Numbers

  • Longyearbyen Lokalstyre, Svalbard - A climber

    ‘One Strange Rock’ EPs on their ‘Wild’ Experience, Working with Will Smith

  • Apple Aiming Original TV Shows Launch

    Apple Aiming Original TV Shows Launch for Spring or Summer 2019 (Report)

