Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 19, 2018

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Portlandia” wraps up after eight seasons and “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff “Station 19” premieres.

“American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

The second installment of the acclaimed, Emmy-winning Ryan Murphy anthology series comes to a close this week. In the episode, the hunt for spree-killer Andrew Cunanan comes to a frantic end.

“Station 19,” ABC, Thursday, 9 p.m.

The latest “Grey’s Anatomy” spinoff premieres this week. It follows a group of heroic firefighters at Seattle Fire Station 19 as they risk their lives and hearts both in the line of duty and off the clock. The series stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Miguel Sandoval, Grey Damon, Jay Hayden, Alberto Frezza, Danielle Savre, Okieriete Onaodowan, and Barrett Doss.

“Portlandia,” IFC, Thursday, 10 p.m.

Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein’s beloved and quirky sketch show will conclude after eight seasons. Created by Armisen, Brownstein and Jonathan Krisel, the series is a playful satire of life in Portland, Oregon.

“Trust,” FX, Sunday, 10 p.m.

Inspired by true events, the new series explores the lives of the wealthy Getty family. Season 1 will explore the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III by the Italian mafia in Rome. But things go awry when his grandfather, John Paul Getty Sr., refuses to pay the ransom despite being one of the richest men in the world.

“Barry,” HBO, Sunday, 10:30 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

All in all, “Barry” — a wry and sometimes successful attempt to blend elements of “Breaking Bad” and “BoJack Horseman” — ends up being a solid showcase for not just the extended cast but [Bill] Hader himself. As a character, Barry is very self-effacing in the first half of the season, but as the stakes get higher, Hader’s performance acquires additional gravity and emotional weight. And it’s worth noting that the show’s depiction of depression is both evocative and respectful. (Read the full review here)