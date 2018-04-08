Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 9, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Howard’s End,” Starz, Sunday, 8 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

The purported age difference between the two stretches credibility, but [Matthew] Macfayden — who is best known for playing Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s 2005 “Pride and Prejudice” — makes the most of silently checking a pocketwatch while smoking outdoors, and [Hayley] Atwell brings a self-conscious charm to Margaret’s somewhat tortured affections. Margaret’s sister, Helen (Philippa Coulthard), is a welcome talent, presenting less of the affectation that Helena Bonham-Carter brought to the role, and of the supporting cast — which includes the unlikely but successful casting of comedian Tracey Ullman as Aunt Juley — Julia Ormond is especially resplendent as the grave, distracted, intuitive Ruth Wilcox. (Read the full review here)

“New Girl,” Fox, Tuesday, 9:30 p.m.

The Fox sitcom returns for its seventh and final season this week. Picking up three years after the Season Six finale, Jess and Nick return from a European book tour for “The Pepperwood Chronicles.” Schmidt and Cece celebrate their daughter’s birthday with a party, and Winston and Aly try to pick a pregnancy photo

“Andre the Giant,” Tuesday, HBO, 10 p.m.

Bill Simmons produced this new documentary about the legendary professional wrestler. Born André René Roussimoff, the film chronicles the giant’s early life in France, how he broke into professional wrestling, and how he went on to become one of the greatest sports attractions the world had ever seen.

“Lost in Space,” Netflix, Friday

The reboot of the classic sci-fi series bows this week. The Robinson family, part of a group selected to travel through space to find a new home for humanity, are abruptly torn off course and crash land on an alien planet. They are forced to fend for themselves as they fight to survive in a dangerous new environment.

“The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The zombie apocalypse series wraps up its eighth season this week. This season has seen Rick and his coalition engage in all out war with Negan and his saviors. But as the fight has dragged on, there have been heavy losses on both sides.