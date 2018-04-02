Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of April 2, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, Tracy Morgan’s “The Last OG” premieres and “Legion” returns for its second season.

“The Crossing,” ABC, Monday, 10 p.m.

The new drama series debuts this week. In the series, a small Oregon town is thrown into disarray when 47 refugees from a war-torn country wash up on his beach seeking asylum. But the country they’re from is America, and the war they’re fleeing is 180 years in the future.

“Legion,” FX, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

The Marvel series returns for its second season. It tells the story of David Haller, a man who has been told his whole life that he is mentally ill, then discovers that what he thought were symptoms of his illness may actually be manifestations of a mutant superpower.

“The Last OG,” TBS, Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

[Tracy] Morgan shows the audience the whole person — the precarious isolation of life as an ex-con; the loneliness of being stranded without Shay or his children; the hollowness of middle age; the desperation of lost time. It is Morgan’s most heartfelt performance yet, one that incorporates the blunt instrument of his comedy into a portrait of a pathetic but fully interior character. Tray is sometimes so obtuse it’s infuriating, but with just a nudge, Morgan can turn him into a fallen hero. (Read the full review here)

Related Tracy Morgan Gets Emotional About TV Comeback at 'The Last O.G.' Premiere Tiffany Haddish Reveals if She Would Actually Host the Oscars

“I Am MLK Jr.,” Paramount Network, Wednesday, 9 p.m.

Airing on the 50th anniversary of his assassination, the new installment of this documentary series tells the story and celebrates the life of American icon Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. structured around seminal events of the Civil Rights Movement.

“Paterno,” HBO, Saturday, 8 p.m.

Al Pacino stars in this HBO film about Penn State football coach Joe Paterno in the aftermath of the Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal. After becoming the winningest coach in college football history, Paterno’s legacy is challenged and he is forced to face questions of institutional failure in regard to the victims