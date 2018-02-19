Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 19, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.
“Bachelor Winter Games,” ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.
The four-episode series will have its season finale this week, followed by a tell-all special immediately after. The competition series follows a range of international contestants and some American “Bachelor” favorites going head-to-head in a series of physical challenges as well as romantic dates.
“Ash vs. Evil Dead,” Starz, Sunday, 9 p.m.
The series that continues the story of the “Evil Dead” films returns for its third season. The third season again centers on Ash, whose status in Elk Grove, Michigan has changed from murderous urban legend to hometown hero. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them.
“The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.
The megahit zombie apocalypse series returns for the second half of its eighth season. Rick faces new difficulties after a battle, while the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions. The episode is also expected to wrap up a storyline which saw a major character get bitten by a walker in the midseason finale.