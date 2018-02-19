You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 19, 2018

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes - The Walking Dead _ Season 8, Episode 9 - Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC
CREDIT: Gene Page/AMC

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks off its third.

Women’s Figure Skating Gold Medal Final, NBC/NBC Sports, Thurs., 8 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)
The crown jewel of the Winter Olympics airs Thursday night as the women’s figure skaters take the ice. The Americans are fielding three great skaters — Mirai Nagasu, Karen Chen, and Bradie Tennell — but expect fireworks from skaters around the globe, including the athletes from Russia who will be competing even though the country as a whole is disqualified. The best thing about the figure skating this year is that it’s actually airing live — morning competitions in Pyeongchang reach American audiences by the late evening, which means a really fun viewing experience watching sparkly costumes and triple axels make history. Protip: Either find NBC Sports Network on your cable provider or get the app, because NBC primetime often edits out the minor competitors. And log onto Twitter for the real time commentary, joined by fabulous on-screen commentator duo Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir.

“Bachelor Winter Games,” ABC, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Related

The four-episode series will have its season finale this week, followed by a tell-all special immediately after. The competition series follows a range of international contestants and some American “Bachelor” favorites going head-to-head in a series of physical challenges as well as romantic dates.

Ash vs. Evil Dead,” Starz, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The series that continues the story of the “Evil Dead” films returns for its third season. The third season again centers on Ash, whose status in Elk Grove, Michigan has changed from murderous urban legend to hometown hero. When Kelly witnesses a televised massacre with Ruby’s fingerprints all over it, she returns with a new friend to warn Ash and Pablo that evil isn’t done with them.

The Walking Dead,” AMC, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The megahit zombie apocalypse series returns for the second half of its eighth season. Rick faces new difficulties after a battle, while the fight continues in other communities as core members face hard decisions. The episode is also expected to wrap up a storyline which saw a major character get bitten by a walker in the midseason finale. 

More TV

  • Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes -

    Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Feb. 19, 2018

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

  • GOOD GIRLS -- Pilot -- Pictured:

    'Good Girls' Creator Jenna Bans on How Donald Trump's Election Fueled Her

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

  • Berlin: The Rules for International TV

    Berlin: The Rules for International TV Drama May Be Changing

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

  • TV Divorce

    The TV Divorce: For Couples Who Can't Agree on What to Watch

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

  • February 19, 2018 - Pyeongchang, GANGWON,

    TV Ratings: Winter Olympics Lose Steam Over Weekend

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

  • The Crown Season 2

    Sony Television Crowns New International Production Management Team

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

  • BBC Worldwide Sells 'Dancing With the

    BBC Worldwide Sells 'Dancing With the Stars' to Iceland

    Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV. Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Walking Dead” resumes its eighth season while “Ash vs. Evil Dead” kicks […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad