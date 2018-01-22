Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 22, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Mosaic,” HBO, Monday, 8 p.m.

This six-part limited series from Steven Soderbergh explores the psychological underpinnings of love and murder in a small town. Sharon Stone stars, along with an ensemble cast that includes Garrett Hedlund, Frederick Weller, Jennifer Ferrin, Beau Bridges, Paul Reubens, Devin Ratray, and James Ransone.

“Let’s Get Physical,” Pop, Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.

This new 1980s set comedy revolves around middle-aged slacker Joe Force (Matt Jones), who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, the “Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills Joe the broke-down family gym with eccentric provisions attached to get his actual fortune and estate.

“Waco,” Paramount Network, Wednesday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

As the first scripted offering on the new Paramount Network (which replaces Spike TV), “Waco” is a bit more plodding than a drama about an apocalyptic cult should be. That said, the limited series painstakingly lays out the progression of the tragic saga at the bloody Branch Davidian compound. Koresh and his motivations are, in the main, treated quite respectfully, and Taylor Kitsch — who first came to prominence in “Friday Night Lights” and is back in Texas as another charismatic rule-breaker — gives Koresh a sincere and well-modulated intensity. Michael Shannon and Shea Whigham play two FBI agents with very different approaches to standoffs, and Julia Garner, Melissa Benoist and Andrea Riseborough fill out the cast.

“One Day at a Time,” Netflix, Friday

The reboot of the classic sitcom returns for its second season. It centers on a recently separated, former military mom (Justina Machado) navigating a new single life while raising her radical teenaged daughter (Isabella Gomez) and socially adept tween son (Marcel Ruiz), with the “help” of her old school Cuban-born mom (Rita Moreno) and a friends- without-benefits building manager named Schneider (Todd Grinnell).

“Hot Streets,” Adult Swim, Monday, 12 a.m.

The new Adult Swim quarter hour series returns with two new episodes this week. From the creators of “Robot Chicken” and “Rick and Morty,” the new animated series centers around FBI Agent Mark Branski, his partner, his niece, and her dog, who investigate supernatural phenomena.