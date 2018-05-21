Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 21, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “Roseanne” concludes its first revival season, while “Killing Eve” wraps up its critically-acclaimed first season.

“Roseanne,” ABC, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

In the season finale, Roseanne’s knee gets worse so Dan is forced to a make an important work decision. But when a major storm hits Lanford, their fortunes change for the better. Later, Darlene realizes she has to go back to her first passion, writing.

“The Middle,” ABC, Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.

The popular comedy series will air its one-hour finale after nine seasons. In the episode, a Heck leaves the nest as the family takes a road trip to Denver, where Axl will start his new job and new life away from home

“Picnic at Hanging Rock,” Amazon, Friday

This new limited series, based on Joan Lindsay’s iconic Australian novel of the same name, details the mysterious disappearances of three schoolgirls and one teacher on Valentine’s Day in 1900. It revolves around the subsequent investigation and the event’s far-reaching impact on the students, families and staff at Appleyard College, and on the nearby township. “Game of Thrones” alum Natalie Dormer stars as Mrs. Hester Appleyard, the headmistress of Appleyard College.

“Trollhunters,” Netflix, Friday

The final season of the Guillermo del Toro animated series drops this week. Tatiana Maslany, Diego Luna and Emile Hirsch have joined the third and final season, with Hirsch stepping into the role originally voiced by the late Anton Yelchin. Yelchin completed his work on seasons one and two and a considerable portion of season three before his untimely passing. del Toro and his team will incorporate Hirsch’s voice into Yelchin’s performance.

“The Break with Michelle Wolf,” Netflix, Sunday

The stand up comedian and “Daily Show” alum joins the Netflix family with this new weekly variety-sketch series. The series will not specifically focus on politics like “The Daily Show” but will rather take a broader look at world events.

“Killing Eve,” BBC America, Sunday, 8 p.m

The first season finale of the critically-acclaimed series airs this week. Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, the series centers on two women; Eve (Oh) is a bored, whip-smart, pay-grade MI5 security officer whose desk-bound job doesn’t fulfill her fantasies of being a spy. Villanelle (Comer) is a mercurial, talented killer who clings to the luxuries her violent job affords her. Written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and based on the novellas by Luke Jennings, the series follows these two women, equally obsessed with each other, as they go head to head in an game of cat and mouse.