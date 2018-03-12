Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of March 12, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Jane,” Nat Geo, Monday, 8 p.m.

This documentary is the story of world-renowned primatologist Jane Goodall. Using footage shot by her future husband Hugo van Lawick of her first experiences in Gombe, Tanzinia in the 1960’s previously thought to be lost forever, the footage was only recently discovered in a storage unit, and has been now intercut with interviews with Goodall in the present to provide an in-depth portrait of her life.

“For the People,” ABC, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

Set in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York (a.k.a. “The Mother Court”), this new Shondaland series follows six young lawyers working on opposite sides of the law and handling the most high-profile and high-stakes federal cases in the country.

“Rise,” NBC, Tuesday, 10 p.m. (CRITICS’ PICK)

Once again, [Jason] Katims — the creator of “Rise” — has set his tale among parents, teachers, coaches and high schoolers just trying to figure it all out in a close-knit town that has seen better days. This time, however, the majority of the action takes place not on the football field but among members of Stanton High School’s beleaguered theater department. And for all its flaws — and “Rise” has a number of them — when these kids open their mouths to sing, the NBC drama is nearly irresistible.

“On My Block,” Netflix, Friday

This new series is described as a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in LA’s South Central neighborhood.

“Instinct,” CBS, Sunday, 8 p.m.

Alan Cumming stars as former CIA operative Dr. Dylan Reinhart, now an author and university professor living a quiet life teaching classes onpsychopathic behavior. But when NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) appeals to him to help her catch a serial murderer who is using Dylan’s first book as a tutorial, Dylan is compelled by the case and comes out of retirement.