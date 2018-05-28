Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of May 28, 2018

THE AMERICANS -- Pictured: (l-r) Keri Russell as Elizabeth Jennings, Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings. CR: Pari Dukovic/FX

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

Each week, Variety’s TV team combs through the week’s schedule, selecting our picks of what to watch and when/how to watch them. This week, “The Americans” signs off after six seasons and Ryan Murphy’s “Pose” debuts.

Arrested Development,” Netflix, Tuesday

The first half of the fifth season of the cult hit series debuts this week. It will consist of eight episodes with the second eight to premiere at a later date. In the new season, the Bluths are back together, and finally getting the award they think they deserve – for family of the year. A development which will help Lindsay as she begins her campaign for Congress, to become ‘part of the problem’. But whatever happens, Michael will always come back to save the family. Probably.

“America’s Got Talent,” NBC, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

The hit talent search series returns for its 13th season. Series creator and judge Simon Cowell returnis alongside Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and host Tyra Banks as they search for the next top performer to capture America’s heart.

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix Wednesday

The first six episodes of the critically-acclaimed comedy’s fourth and final season debut this week, with the second half to premiere at a later date. jumps head first into her new job at Giztoob in Season 4, while Titus takes his acting career into his own hands by creating a fake TV show.

“The Americans,” FX, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

In the series finale, the Jennings face a choice that will change their lives forever.

Pose,” FX, Sunday, 9 p.m. (CRITIC’S PICK)

FX’s new drama devotes the kind of attention (and budget) that typically goes to conflicted straight male antiheros to the glittering grunge of New York City’s ballroom scene circa 1987. It centers LGBTQ communities whose ambitions are so much bigger than the infinitesimal spaces society affords them. It weaves stories of triumph and steel will with the creeping terror of the AIDS epidemic that constantly reminded everyone that this one wild night could very well be their last. Its stars are lost queer teens, hopeless romantic sex workers, defiant trans matriarchs. There’s simply never been a show on TV quite like Pose – a fact that Pose knows, relishes, and celebrates.

“Succession,” HBO, Sunday, 10 p.m.

This new drama series follows the Roy family – Logan Roy and his four adult children – who control one of the biggest media and entertainment conglomerates in the world. The show tracks the lives of the key members as they grapple with what the future will hold for them as their aging father begins to step back from the company.

