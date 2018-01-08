Our Staff Picks: TV Shows to Watch the Week of Jan. 8, 2018

Welcome back to Tune In: our weekly newsletter offering a guide to the best of the week’s TV.

“Major Crimes,” TNT, Tuesday, 9 p.m.

The popular police drama will conclude after six seasons. In the finale, Lt. Tao, (Michael Paul Chan) is stuck in a room with a potential bomb. Provenza (G.W. Bailey) finally identifies the real Ms. Bechtal, and Major Crimes comes face-to-face for the very last time with Phillip Stroh (Billy Burke).

“Disjointed,” Netflix, Friday

The multi-camera pot comedy resumes its first season this week. The series is a workplace comedy starring Kathy Bates as a lifelong advocate for legalization who’s finally living her dream as the owner of an L.A.–area cannabis dispensary.

“Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams,” Amazon, Friday (CRITICS’ PICK)

"Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams," Amazon, Friday (CRITICS' PICK)

“Family Guy,” Fox, Sunday, 9 p.m.

The long-running Fox animated comedy will air its 300th episode. In the episode, Stewie and Brian get into a friendship-ending fight after Brian commits a terrible act to one of Stewie’s beloved toys. Meanwhile, Peter refuses to wash his hand after meeting his favorite breakfast cereal mascot, Boo Berry.